Background

CO2balance is an environmental company with over 10 years’ experience in the carbon finance sector. We focus on delivering projects that make a difference both at a local and global level. CO2balance specializes in developing high impact carbon projects and providing innovative carbon management solutions to businesses, NGOs, and public institutions.

CO2balance is currently implementing a 5 years’ safe water project in Kilifi County, Kenya. The project helps local community members have access to safe water within Kilifi County. CO2balance aims to recruit field staff for the following roles and urges all candidates that qualify to apply.

Position Title: Field Officer (1 position),

Contract Type: Consultancy,

Duration: Subject to availability of funding, 1-year renewable, with first three months for probation,

Application deadline: Wednesday 22nd July 2020, 5.00 pm (EAT),

Location: Nairobi, Kenya,

Languages: Swahili, English,

Location: Kilifi, must be a local of Kilifi on Mombasa County, mostly preferable from Kilifi,

Approximate Monthly Salary: KES 40,000,

Responsibilities

Work with the field staff in the project area to coordinate borehole repair and maintenance service with local partner organizations and district mechanics.

Gather, document and share all evidence of field activities happening with the Project Development Coordinator (PDC)

Liaise with the project development coordinator on costs and logistics of borehole repairs with the pump mechanics or local partner.

Where required, supervise or audit the repair work carried out by the pump mechanics or local partner organization.

Follow up all relevant receipts for repair works and send to PDC upon request.

Provide a signed carbon rights and repair form (template provided) for each borehole that is rehabilitated.

Where Water Resource Committees are not present or are not working effectively to manage their borehole, reactivate and re-energise the committee.

Maintain a register of WRCs including their phone contacts.

Provide each water resource committee with your phone number so that they are able to contact you in case of any problems with the borehole.

Following the borehole rehabilitation conduct a WASH meeting with the waterresource committee and other community members.

Develop relationship with the subcounty water officers or equivalent government authority in each subcounty so that they are engaged with our programme

Act as the local contact person for CO2balance in the project area and keep the PDC notified of all issues arising in relation to the project.

Essential Skills

Experience in project management

Excellent Swahili and English language skills

The ability to transfer style, tone, and cultural elements accurately from Swahili and vice versa.

Extremely high attention to detail

Ability to learn quickly and actively, seeking to continuously improve skills and knowledge

Proven ability to perform tasks for tight deadlines and under pressure

Desirable

Completed Bachelor’s degree in a relevant social science discipline (such as sociology, political science, international development, public health, social psychology)

One-year professional experience working on a community engagement project

Knowledge/experience of working in WASH projects

Knowledge and experience of project management and documentation

Experience in communicating with local partners, project beneficiaries etc

How To Apply

To apply for this position, please send your CV and a supporting cover letter to: ilona.ca@co2balance.com and copy moses.maina@co2balance.com by 5pm EAT on 25th July 2020.