Tuesday, July 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has gifted a single a mother, whose 8-year old daughter recited a poem for him, a brand new car.

Mary Wambui, a resident of Mombasa County, had travelled with her 8-year daughter, Abilasha, to Kandara in Murang’a County where the Bombolulu Primary School pupil got a chance to recite a poem to the DP.

Initially, Wambui had tried to have her daughter recite the poem to Ruto when he visited St James Cathedral Church in Mombasa but they did not succeed.

After she recited the poem, they had a chance to talk to the DP and shared their challenges.

Ruto promised to change their lives and on Monday, he gifted Wambui a car which she will operate as a taxi.

Ruto announced that he hosted Wambui and the young girl at his Karen residence where he handed her the car.

“This is the story of a passionate daughter and determined mother. Abilasha, a keen eight year old pupil at Bombolulu asked her mother that she wanted to recite a poem to the Deputy President,” Ruto posted on his Facebook page.

“Determined and resilient, today they got a car to be used as a taxi. Her own this time; not as a driver and Abilasha assured of education. That is the Kenyan spirit,” Ruto added.

