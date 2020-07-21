BetaFriend Limited

Position: Customer Care Service Representative

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Deadline to Apply: July 31,2020

Eligibility: Position open to Kenyan Nationality

About BetaFriend Limited: Betafriend Limited is a player in the Gaming sector, with a sports betting brand. We are looking for a fun, creative and passionate Customer Care Personnel. You must be someone that loves sport, has a great Customer Service, Communication & Problem Solving Skills.

We need someone to create rapport with our customers on our social media channels as well as Calls.

The person must be patient and capable of exciting and engaging our fans and followers.

If you would like to join our young & vibrant Nairobi team, and get it at the ground floor of an exciting new brand, you must have the following experience:

Position Description: The incumbent will be responsible for providing sports betting guidance to the customer care team as well as handle technical tasks pertaining to the sports betting department.

The responsibilities are as follows:

Handle sports betting customer care queries

Actively interact with customers on all social media platforms run by Oxygen 8

Provide daily communication via sms and/or email to all the interested stakeholders

Monitor all active accounts and account behaviour; and provide feedback on the same

Activate accounts and engage with new registrations as well as re-activations

Provide training and education on sports betting products to all concerned parties

Remain abreast with all regulatory compliance and industry specific requirements

Preparation and submission of regulatory returns

Monitor competitor activity including product, pricing and competitiveness and generate a report accordingly to disseminate to all interested parties

Confirm our own offers, accuracy in setup information and odds; and compare the same with established brands internationally. This includes interaction and corrective action with platform providers

Monitor product performance and report accordingly ensuring that the proposition is appropriate and competitive

Assist in reporting and reconciliations

Assist in marketing plans and events

Update site CMS

Assist with creative tasks as directed by management

Skills & Requirements

Commitment to BetaFriend Limited Aims, objectives and principles

3+ years’ experience in Sports Betting & related to the mobile industry and/or Gaming

Proactive; able to set challenging personal goals and remain motivated despite obstacles

Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail

Creative, flexible, able to use own initiative to solve problems

Possesses a “can-do” infectious positive attitude

Must have a strong integrity, be honest, accountable, reliable and assertive

Must have excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills in English and Kiswahili

Must be able to effectively use office equipment, computers and scanner and other resources for completion of projects

Application Process

Interested candidates should apply by emailing a CV and Cover Letter explaining their interest in the position and what they could bring to it to careers@aubreyafrica.com.

Please specify the job title in the email subject.

Only complete applications will be considered.

Only successful applicants will be contacted.

The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya and should be available to start ASAP.

Please send your resume by COB July 31,2020.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Customer Care Service Representative. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that BetaFriend Limited will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with BetaFriend Limited prior to releasing any extensive personal information to the organization.