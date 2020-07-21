Tuesday July 21, 2020 – The High Court issued a temporary order on Tuesday suspending the implementation of the Kirinyaga County Appropriation Bill.

Justice Weldon Korir also ordered the Speaker of the Kirinyaga County Assembly, Anthony Gathumbi, not to authorize any withdrawal from the county revenue fund.

The order will stand until a suit filed in court challenging the Budget Estimate and Appropriation Bill is heard and determined.

Justice Korir also directed the Controller of Budget not to authorize any withdraw from the county revenue fund through the Integrated Financial Management System (ifimis).

In June 30th, 2020, the County Assembly passed the Kirinyaga County Appropriation Bill, which is meant to authorize money from the revenue fund towards the service of 2020/21 Financial Year as encapsulated in the 2020/21 Budget.

The order now temporarily shuts the operations of the County Government at least until the matter is heard and determined by the court.

Over 10,000 workers are now set to go without salaries should the court delay in bringing the matter to a close.

According to the County Executive, the Appropriation Bill 2020/2021 was illegally prepared and approved by the Assembly.

Governor Waiguru argued that the assembly dismembered the budget statement sent to the assembly and came up with a completely new document which she said is illegal.

Justice Korir gave Waiguru a second chance to fight for her budget.

There will be an inter-parties hearing on August 12th, 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST