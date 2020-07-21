Tuesday, July 20, 2020 – Comedian turned radio host, Professor Hamo, has made public his covid-19 status after his radio co-host, Jeff Koinange, revealed that he has contracted the virus.

Hamo, whose real name is Herman Kago, announced on social media that he has tested negative for the coronavirus and appealed to members of the public to get tested.

“I tested negative and I’m safe. Let’s find time and get the test so that we fight this virus. Let’s keep safe,” part of the post read.

The Churchill Show comedian revealed that he had received numerous phone calls and messages after his co-host revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Thanks once more for looking out for a brother,” he added.

Mr. Koinange, who is also a news anchor at Citizen TV, announced that he had tested positive for the virus but assured his fans that he’s doing fine.

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing Good. NO symptoms…and my Family is fine,”

“All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self-isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!” his tweet read.

So far, Kenya has recorded 13,771 covid-19 cases, 238 deaths and 5,616 recoveries.

