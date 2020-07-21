Tuesday July 21, 2020 – A Chinese firm will aid in decongesting Nairobi City after it landed a Ksh5.6 billion deal to build special lanes for high capacity buses.

The construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system will commence in August 2020.

The lanes will run from the Thika Superhighway through the Central Business District to Kenyatta National Hospital.

“We signed the contract in the last weeks of July 2020 and the contractor is mobilising to commence in August for the first corridor from Clayworks to Haile Selassie and then to KNH,” Housing and Urban PS, Charles Hinga, stated.

Over 100 buses are targeted to use the special lanes after the Chinese firm remodels Thika Superhighway to accommodate modern facilities such as boarding stations and footbridges.

The stations will be placed beside the footbridges along the highway.

Each bus is expected to carry a maximum of 160 passengers who will use electronic cards to pay their fare.

They will also enjoy free Wi-Fi.

The buses will be managed by private operators.

However, the National Metropolitan Authority (NAMATA) will act as the regulator.

A bus stop offering a park-and-ride facility will be constructed at Kasarani to allow commuters to leave their vehicles behind to travel through the buses.

“We have done all the necessary studies and engaged all the stakeholders within the transport sector including matatu operators.”

“We want a reliable mass transit that will attract even those using private vehicles,” NAMATA Chief Executive, Francis Gitau, stated.

Other decongestion projects are underway with Nairobi Metropolitan Services commencing the construction of a matatu Termini at Desai and Park Road.

