Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – These bold Kenyan lesbian lovers have left tongues wagging and jaws-dropping after storming social media to celebrate their anniversary.

In the short video, the two ladies are seen getting cozy as they declare their unending love for each other without a care in the world.

Despite same sex relationships being criminalized in Kenya, these two have decided to come out of the closet and don’t seem to give a damn about the consequences.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be than right here by your side with your hand in mine.

“Happy one year anniversary baby.

“This year was so great, to many more.

“I love you,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below.





