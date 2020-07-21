Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – Relegation threatened Aston Villa host, Arsenal, tonight in a must win Premier League match at Villa Park.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table, having only won 13 of their 36 league games this season, while Villa are currently 18th in the table three points behind 17th placed Watford.

The Gunners, who are buzzing from their impressive 2-0 victory against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final over the weekend, hope to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for European football next season alive.

However, they will have to work for it given that the Villans will not go down without a fight.

Prediction: Villa 1-3 Arsenal

Villa are in desperate need of a win to keep their survival hopes alive, but face an Arsenal side high on confidence after dumping Man City out of the FA Cup and we are backing the Gunners to bag all three points tonight.

EPL (20:00) Watford v Man City –Over 2.5

IT1 (20:30) Atalanta v Bologna -1

PT1 (21:00) Sporting v Vitoria Setubal -1

EPL (22:15) Aston Villa v Arsenal -2

IT1 (22:45) Sassuolo v AC Milan -2

PT1 (23:00) Aves v Benfica- over 2.5

