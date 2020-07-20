Monday July 20, 2020 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has responded after reports emerged that he was set to join the Kenya African National Union (KANU) party led by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

A furious Kabogo sought to pour cold water on speculation that he had been selected to lead a campaign to revamp and popularize KANU in Mt Kenya region.

He maintained that he left the independence party in 2002 when Mwai Kibaki was elected President, describing those peddling these reports as stupid.

Speculation that Kabogo was set to team up with Gideon Moi was fuelled by a meeting of KANU officials from Mt Kenya region held yesterday.

“You people are stupid, why are you saying that I have joined KANU.”

“I have been working all day, where did I find the time to join KANU?”

“I left KANU in 2002 so you should stop spreading false information, it’s stupid!” the former Governor maintained.

Kabogo has kept a low political profile since losing his 2017 re-election bid to Ferdinand Waititu who was eventually impeached over allegations of abuse of office and corruption.

He has kept mum on his plans in 2022 despite calls from his supporters for him to vie in the Kiambu Gubernatorial race or even a higher office including the Presidency.

