Monday July 20, 2020 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja surrendered himself to the police earlier today.

Sakaja, who was wanted for allegedly breaking curfew orders, presented himself at Kilimani Police Station.

According to reports, Sakaja was accompanied by his lawyer, Mutula Kilonzo.

Speaking to the press at the station, Sakaja conceded to breaking the Covid 19 directives issued by the Ministry of Health.

“I take responsibility for having flouted the COVID-19 rules, I was outside my home past 9PM…It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” stated Sakaja.

The Senator had earlier denied claims, via a tweet, that he spent the night of Friday, July 17th at Kilimani Police Station, Nairobi.

The Senator was being sought by police to record a statement after he reportedly went missing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST