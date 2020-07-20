Monday July 20, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has predicted the outcome of the much anticipated BBI referendum.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ngunyi predicted that the referendum to pass the BBI proposals will be voted through quite easily.

Ngunyi said that it does not matter if the BBI proposals will matter as long as President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, were in support.

“The last time I was here, I told you that the people who cast the votes don’t count, it is the people who count the votes.”

“People can decide not to support the BBI but so long as Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are part of the process, you can’t defeat them because they will win,” Ngunyi said.

The analyst added that the two leaders had the ability to influence changes in Kenya based on their power which includes State instruments.

“They are the owners of things because they hold positions of power.”

“There is a difference between positions of authority and positions of power.”

“William Ruto occupies positions of authority because he gets the position on the account of the seat he sits on.”

“The people who are owners of power and who have the instruments of the state, William Ruto likes to call it the system, those are the people who determine the future of country,” Ngunyi added.

The analyst predicted that the BBI proposals will result in a ceremonial President and an Executive Prime Minister by the end of the year.

“At the end of this year, my hunch is that people will be seeing William Ruto on the streets and wondering, who was he again? Was he a comedian? They will not remember who he was.”

“That’s my thinking. And I could be wrong on that.”

“Two, by the time we are done with this year we will have a completely new architecture.”

“That architecture is going to have a Ceremonial President, which is why I’m saying Ruto is going for a position that will not exist.”

“We will also have an Executive Prime Minister,” Ngunyi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST