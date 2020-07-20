Monday July 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are demanding that the disciplinary hearings against them be conducted in their respective constituencies as they battle threats to expel them from the Jubilee party.

While issuing the fresh demands, the MPs, who have been accused of disloyalty and disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta, have vowed not to attend such hearings at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi.

Instead, they want to be heard in their home turf where they threatened to ‘expose the rot’ in the ruling coalition.

Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany (Soy), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru Senator) are some of the elected MPs targeted in the latest purge against lawmakers who have aligned themselves with Ruto.

“If they are planning to call us for disciplinary hearings, let them be done at the sub-county headquarters in our respective constituencies.”

“Let it be at the constituency and in public because they are not accusing us as individuals, but as representatives of the people,” said Kositany.

He claimed that they had been denied access to the party headquarters, therefore the deck would be stacked against them if they appeared in a ‘hostile’ environment packed with Uhuru loyalists.

“We cannot go to the headquarters.”

“They have all along blocked us from accessing the offices,” said Kositany.

On his part, Ngunjiri said he was ready to face the disciplinary team “because my innocence is not in doubt”.

“I wish to let Uhuru know I respect him.”

“He is my President and Ruto is my Deputy President for now.”

“I won’t go to the headquarters to prove my innocence before a panel of people who didn’t elect me.”

“Let them come and judge me in the full glare of those who elected me,” the MP said.

