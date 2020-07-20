Monday July 20, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is too young to retire in 2022 when his 10 year tenure comes to an end.

In a post over the weekend, Owino who is an ODM lawmaker said that the Head of State is too young to retire from politics at a time this country still needs him.

“President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta is the next Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya.”

“My President is still young and we need him in the next Government,” said Babu Owino.

Babu’s statement prompted hundreds of Kenyans to join the conversation with varying opinions.

A section argued that they are tired of Uhuru’s leadership and he should just finish his second term and go home.

Others pointed out that there is no way the nature of Kenyan politics will allow him (Uhuru) to retire.

Kenya will see the return of the position of Prime Minister if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce proposals are to be implemented in full.

The Kenyan DAILY POST