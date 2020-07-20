Monday, July 20, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, are among the country’s prominent politicians who have condoled with Water CS Sicily Kariuki following the death of her 20-year-old daughter Wendy Muthoni.

Wendy, who was a law student at JKUAT, passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday though the family did not disclose the cause of her death fueling speculation at a time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his condolence message, President Uhuru assured the CS and her family of his support.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki following the passing away of her daughter Wendy Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital. The President wished the family God’s fortitude during this difficult period of grief and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the big loss,” a statement from State House read.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also condoled the family:

“No pain ever comes close to that of losing a child. None whatsoever. Mama Sicily Kariuki, please accept sincere condolences from me and Mama Ida following the passing of Wendy Muthoni. Remain strong. You are in our thoughts and prayers.” Raila posted on twitter.

Deputy President William Ruto was not left behind tweeting:

“Our sympathies and prayers to the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki following the death of her precious daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’.”

Former Vice President and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka said,

“My prayers and condolences to Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and the rest of her family, on the passing away of her daughter Wendy Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital.

“May God give them strength during this difficult period.”

