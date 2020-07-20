Monday July 20, 2020 – Popular gospel musician, Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati, has castigated the Jubilee Government over how it has been treating musicians especially during this time of COVID 19.

In an interview with Uganda’s NBS TV over the weekend, Bahati said Kenyan politicians led by President Uhuru Kenyatta only need musicians during elections but after elections, they go missing in action.

“We are pushing the Government to believe in musicians because I cannot say we hundred percent feel supported,” Bahati said.

“It is just during the elections (that we feel supported) but you know what matters most is after the elections.”

“I think just like in Uganda, we are still waiting for what we were promised during the elections,” Bahati added.

It is not clear from which perspective he made this statement, coming a month after Uhuru released Sh100 million stimulus package to cushion vulnerable artistes from the effects of coronavirus.

Bahati was among artistes who entertained crowds during President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto’s campaign rallies in 2017.

