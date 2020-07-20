Monday July 20, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly disturbed by a surge in coronavirus cases in Nairobi – a trend that has been observed over the past two weeks.

Since July 6th, the rate of coronavirus infections is ascending on a daily basis with over 44 counties registering positive cases.

The trend is worrying even though majority of Kenyans do not feel scared over this virus now compared to the months of March and April.

On Monday, Uhuru convened an extraordinary session of the National County Government Coordination Summit on Friday, following a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a statement on Monday, Uhuru said the session will evaluate the Counties’ state of preparedness.

“The Session has been convened following a surge of Covid-19 infections across our Nation; with the disease having now manifested in 44 of our 47 counties,” the statement signed by State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena-Mararo, said.

Here is the memo from State House……

