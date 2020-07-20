Monday July 20, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, have ordered TV stations not to interview him.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Kuria said the Government has instructed media houses to seek permission from Raila Odinga and Uhuru before interviewing the venomous legislator.

Kuria also claimed that he has been blocked from two media interviews in the last one week over his political stand.

Last week, the MP revealed how he had spent a whole day waiting for an interview with a Standard newspaper journalist for a story which would have been published on Friday last week.

However, the story was killed at the last minute.

“Today my friend Eric Latif of KTN/Spice FM invited me for an interview tomorrow.”

“I warned him that his boss, Gideon Moi, and his new boss will not allow this.”

“He insisted.”

“I published this invite here on this page.”

“Now Gideon Moi has cancelled the show,” Kuria said.

Kuria is among MPs from Central Kenya who are campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST