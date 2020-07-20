Monday, 20 July 2020 – Controversial singer Muigai Wa Njoroge is one of the most influential singers in Mt Kenya due to his hard hitting political songs.

He has found himself in trouble with the State several times over allegations of incitement and creating ethnic divisions.

Recently, he released a hard hitting song calling out the Kenyatta family for grabbing thousands of acres across the country and leaving many Kenyans landless.

Ever since he released the song that touched on the First Family, rogue State agents have been sending him threats and even released doctored nude photos of the popular singer that spread online like bushfire about a month ago.

They have now released another doctored sex tape aimed at tainting the image of the popular singer.

It seems someone in some high office wants Muigai to be finished completely.

Here’s the sex tape linked to Muigai Wa Njoroge. See it via this LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST