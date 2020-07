STOREMAN II – PSC 4, Parliamentary Service Commission, Kenya

Duties and Responsibilities

Receipt of procured goods;

Preparation and maintenance of stores’ records;

Issue of stores.

Qualifications

For appointment to the grade of Store man II, candidates must be in possession of the Kenya Certificate of secondary Education mean Grade D+ with at least a “C-” grade in English and Mathematics or its equivalent qualification.

How to Apply

Closing Date: 24/7/2020