Sunday, 19 July 2020 – Controversial radio presenter and events emcee, Jalang’o, is one of the few Kenyan celebrities who own several high end cars.

Mzee Jalas, as he is commonly known, cruises around with top of the range vehicles that only rich politicians and businessmen can afford.

From a V8 to a Land Rover Discovery, Jalango’s parking lot looks like a high end car yard along Kiambu Road.

The skirt chasing radio presenter and comedian has revealed that the flashy convertible Mercedes Benz SLK Class that he shows off on social media was a gift that he received from his wife, Amina, during his birthday last year.

This is the same car that he uses to carry slay queens when taking them to lavish apartments for sex.

Here are photos of the expensive car that his wife gifted him on his birthday.









