Sunday, 19 July 2020 – As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, three senior Government officials have reportedly tested positive for the deadly virus.

So far, there are 13,353 confirmed cases after 603 people tested positive over the last 24 hrs.

Tana River is the latest County to record a Covid19 case, raising the number of Counties with the virus to 44.

There are rumours that two Cabinet Ministers, one from Nyanza and another one from Rift Valley, have tested positive.

According to Dennis Itumbi, Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna has also reportedly tested positive for the dreaded virus.

This is what he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST