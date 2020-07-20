Monday July 20, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, was arrested on Saturday for flouting Covid-19 pandemic rules.

Sakaja, who chairs a Senate committee exploring responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, was arrested at Lady Lounge Bar in Kilimani at around 2 am.

According to the police, Sakaja threatened to have all police officers from Kilimani Police Division transferred within 24 hours after he was arrested.

During the arrest, Sakaja tried to call President Uhuru Kenyatta at 2 am but the Head of State refused to pick his call.

“Yes the President refused to pick his call because he was asleep,” said a senior State House aide.

On Monday, Sakaja resigned as the Chairman of the Senate ad hoc Committee on Covid-19.

Speaking to the media after presenting himself at Kilimani Police Station to record a statement, Sakaja apologised to Kenyans for flouting curfew orders.

Sakaja said that he takes full responsibility for flouting Covid-19 rules.

The Kenyan DAILY POST