Monday July 20, 2020 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is set for an early exit from Government.

Speaking during an interview on K24, Ngunyi accused Ruto of using the lock-down and Covid-19 pandemic as a political opportunity arguing that President Uhuru Kenyatta seized the chance to cut him to size.

Referencing the purge on allies of the DP, Ngunyi argued that the DP only had himself to blame after he refused to take advice from anyone else.

Ngunyi predicted that by the end of 2020, Ruto will be out of office and Kenya’s political architecture will be significantly different.

He lambasted Ruto for ballyhooing his 2022 Presidential bid, arguing that he was gunning for a position that may not exist in the coming years due to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) fronted by Uhuru and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

“By the time we are done with this year, my hunch is that people will be seeing William Ruto on the streets and wondering, who was he again? Was he a comedian?”

“They will not remember who he was.”

“That’s my thinking. And I could be wrong on that.”

“Two, by the time we are done with this year we will have a completely new architecture.”

“That architecture is going to have a Ceremonial President, which is why I’m saying Ruto is going for a position that will not exist.”

“We will also have an Executive Prime Minister,” he stated.

Ngunyi sought to disapprove the notion that the assault on Ruto had won him more support from sympathetic Kenyans, claiming that the theory was a fallacy.

He reiterated that he expected the public to rally around the BBI as it was led by two of the senior-most respected leaders in the country.

“William Ruto should have taken the moment to restrategize. Moreso because it was clear that he was being skinned alive slowly by slowly.”

“Those saying the actions of Uhuru have earned Ruto some points are wrong.”

“Because William Ruto did not read the memo sent to him by the gods.”

“The memo sent to him was that there is a new land to be discovered, but he has been using an old map to get to new land,” Ngunyi opined.

