Monday, July 20, 2020 – Legendary Kenyan actor and comedian, Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula, has been laid to rest in his home in Funyula, Busia County.

The celebrated and award winning actor died on Saturday morning at Karen Hospital due to Covid19 related complications.

The late actor’s widow, Beatrice Andega, revealed that her late husband had been busy with projects for the last three weeks and only complained of feeling cold last week on Monday.

“For the last three weeks, they were working day and night on Sunday alikuja akaniambia nasikia mwiliwangu uko na baridi mingi the on Monday I tell him you have been in cold go to the hospital and do tests.”

“I told him make sure they do three tests on you, Pneumonia, Malaria and Covid-19. He went took the tests on Monday and was waiting for results. On Wednesday, I ask him he said that the doctor had brought the results, but the only one he was seeing was covid-19 results.”

“On Friday, I started observing he wasn’t doing well and his breathing had changed.”

“On Saturday I tell Albert help me put him in the car we take him to the hospital.”

“I went to Karen Hospital, admission was another process. I told them he needs support and while they were preparing, he passed on while I was with him in the vehicle,” the widow narrated

While some of his fellow actors and comedians attended his burial, it was a brief ceremony conducted in strict adherence of the burial guidelines set by the Ministry of Health on Covid-19 fatalities.

Rest in peace Papa!

Check out photos from his burial below.













