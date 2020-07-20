Sunday, 19 July 2020 – Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, was condemned by a section of Kenyans after he put up a tweet bragging how he stopped his car on his way to Nairobi from upc0untry, and stole sugarcane from a cane carrier that had overturned.

Silas thought the tweet was funny but he received a backlash from Kenyans, who called him out for displaying stupidity.

He was branded a thief for reaping where he didn’t sow.

A section of Kenyans felt that there’s no difference between Silas Jakakimba and ODM  hooligans who loot and cause violence.

This is how Kenyans reacted to the tweet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply