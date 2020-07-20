Sunday, 19 July 2020 – Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, was condemned by a section of Kenyans after he put up a tweet bragging how he stopped his car on his way to Nairobi from upc0untry, and stole sugarcane from a cane carrier that had overturned.

Silas thought the tweet was funny but he received a backlash from Kenyans, who called him out for displaying stupidity.

He was branded a thief for reaping where he didn’t sow.

A section of Kenyans felt that there’s no difference between Silas Jakakimba and ODM hooligans who loot and cause violence.

This is how Kenyans reacted to the tweet.