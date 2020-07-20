Monday, July 20, 2020 – Former Provincial Commissioner, Joseph Kaguthi, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against endorsing former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, as his successor in Mt Kenya region.

There is a debate going on in Central Kenya over who will replace Uhuru once he goes home in 2022 and according to Kaguthi, the President endorsing Kenneth will be a grave mistake.

Kaguthi said Mr Kenneth will be “a hard sell because he is associated with serious political miscalculations in the region.”

He said the Kenya National Congress leader contested against the community in 2013 when he opposed The Hague-bound Uhuru and dismissed calls by former Internal Security Minister John Michuki to back Mr Kenyattas’s candidature.

“The region also remembers that in 2013, Raila Odinga while on a political tour identified Mr Kenneth and former Education Assistant Minister Kilemi Mwiria as his pointmen in the region…these are serious issues he has to cleanse himself from,” Mr Kaguthi said.

Mr Kaguthi accused Mr Kenneth of refusing to dissolve his Kenya National Congress party to join Jubilee saying he is joining too late into the day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST