Job title: Personal Assistant – Law Firm

Supporting: Partner/Director

Location: Nairobi

Net Salary: 40k – 45k

Our client is a well-established law firm located in Nairobi. They seek to hire a personal assistant who will have the primary role of offering administrative support to the Partner. An ideal candidate should be mature and have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment that require timely decisions to be made and implemented. A positive attitude with a knack for solving problems is critical for the performance of the job. The role may involve travel out of the duty station from time to time.

Manage the Partner’s electronic diary, assessing the priority of appointments

Communicate and handle incoming and outgoing electronic communications on behalf of the Partner

Greet visitors graciously and in a professional manner, create a good personal image through a neat, clean, businesslike professional appearance and a positive, cheerful attitude

Answer phones in a pleasant, helpful and professional manner, direct all incoming calls to appropriate party promptly and efficiently, accurately recording messages and reliably passing messages to recipient in a timely manner

Be friendly and professional while managing heavy communications and calendar scheduling (requiring interaction with both internal and external executives and assistants, as well as consultants, customers, co-workers and the general public) to coordinate various complex meetings

Research and information gathering – writing a report on researched and gathered information

Organizing meetings and events – Coordination of customer’s complaints process

Minute taking and distribution of any important communication to members of staffs

Lead by example and demonstrate a desire to share expertise, knowledge, and skills with other team members

Manage travel arrangements for the partner whenever undertaking business trip (including visas/accommodation)

Process Partner’s correspondence, ensuring that incoming correspondence is dealt with by the Partner /or on behalf of the Partner, or other staff as appropriate

Maintain Partner’s office systems, including data management and filing as well as Maintain records of Company’s contacts

Screen calls, inquiries and requests, and deal with them when appropriate

Assist Partner in researching and following up with action on matters which fall within the Partner’s responsibility – chasing responses, triggering follow-up action

Produce documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the Partner

Organize meetings and ensure that Partner is well prepared for those meetings, preparing agendas, pre-meeting briefings and meeting papers

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or its equivalent

Minimum five (5) years’ experience in a similar position in a busy environment

Excellent planning and organizing skills

A pleasant personality with positive attitude

Outstanding communication skills

Discreet, confidential and with high level of integrity

Demonstrated ability to work and deliver effectively under pressure

Mature and able to work effectively with teams

How to Apply