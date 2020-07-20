Monday, July 20, 2020 – Beatrice Andega, the widow of veteran actor and comedian Charles Bukeko popularly known as Papa Shirandula, hasaccused the Karen Hospital of negligence following the death of her husband.

Speaking during her husband’s burial on Monday in Busia, Beatrice said that the prestigious hospital only carried out a COVID-19 test leaving out other tests like malaria and pneumonia.

“They didn’t consider his condition an emergency and he died while we were at the waiting bay,” she said.

“When he went to the hospital, he requested for three tests of malaria, pneumonia and Covid-19 but the hospital concentrated only on Covid and ignored the rest,” Ms Andega added.

The veteran actor was laid to rest at his home in Funyula Sub-county, Busia County, with strict adherence of health protocols for covid-19 fatalities.

For instance, mourners from Nairobi were isolated in a separate tent with police officers making sure all mourners had a face mask and exercised social distancing.

The celebrated and award winning actor leaves behind a wife and three children: Tony, Charlie and Wendy.

