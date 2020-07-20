Monday July 20, 2020 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, is now under siege and being sought for looting the Government of billions of shillings in the first National Youth Service corruption scandal.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is seeking to establish if Junet, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s right hand man, might have directly or indirectly benefitted from the proceeds of the Sh1.9 billion NYS scandal that shook President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

This comes even as Junet denied links to the two companies that supplied goods worth Sh29 million in the questionable NYS tender.

EACC detectives have zeroed in on Zeigham Enterprises, which Junet is listed as a director and which was involved in the shady tender deals at NYS.

Zeigham’s other director is Hussein Mohammed Haji, who is Junet’s brother.

After Zeigham received the money from NYS, some of the money was wired to an account operated by Sports CAS, Hassan Noor Hassan, and his wife, Meymuna Sheikh Nuh, who is Junet Mohamed’s sibling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST