Monday, July 20, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja has resigned as the Chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on Covid-19.

Addressing journalists outside Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi on Monday, Sakaja apologised to Kenyans for flouting the Government’s curfew orders.

“I take responsibility for having flouted the Covid-19 rules.”

“I was outside my home past 9 pm.”

“It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” he said.

The Senator said he had decided to step down from his position in the committee in order to set an example and take responsibility for his actions.

The lawmaker said he will abide by the law and had already paid his cash bail for his actions.

“No one is above the law.”

“I will be appearing in court tomorrow and the entire course of the law will be followed.”

“If it is to be fined or to be jailed, the law will apply to me just like every other Kenyan,” Sakaja said.

The super Senator was arrested alongside three others after they were found drinking outside a pub at around 1 am.

