Monday, July, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, gave police a hard time on Saturday night by being holed up in a home of a senior civil servant in Karen to evade arrest.

The Senator was being sought to record a statement for incitement and breaking curfew rules after his arrest at Ladies Lounge, a pub in Nairobi’s Kilimani neighbourhood on Friday night.

This was after he was granted a police bond on Saturday morning and asked to return later in the day for processing ahead of his arraignment.

When Sakaja failed to show up at the Kilimani Police Station, police said that they tried to call him, but his phone was switched off.

According to self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, Sakaja who was drunk like a skunk was hiding at Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho’s home in Karen and Deputy Chief of Staff, Njee Muturi’s home in the same neigbourhood.

“Njee Muturi and Karanja Kibicho who drove and hid @SakajaJohnson in Karen should also face CRIMINAL CHARGES of obstruction of justice and abuse of office. cc: the compromised @ODPP_KE& @DCI_Kenya,” Miguna said.

