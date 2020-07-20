The Competition Authority of Kenya (the Authority) ¡s a Statutory Agency established under the Competition Act No.12 of 2010.

The Authority’s mandate ¡s to promote and safeguard competition and also protect consumers from unfair and misleading market conduct.

The Authority invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the following vacant position:

Corporate Services Directorate

Internship Opportunities

a) Mergers and Acquisition Interns





Ref No. CAK/03.07/2020

Academic Qualification: Bachelor degree in Economics/Statistics/Business related field.

b) Enforcement & Compliance Interns

Ref No. CAK/04.07/2020

Academic Qualification: Bachelor degree in Law/ Economics/Business related field.

c) Buyer Power Interns

Ref No. CAK/05.07/2020

Academic Qualification: Bachelor degree in Economics/Statistics/Law/Business related field

d) Supply Chain Management Interns

Ref No. CAK/06.07/2020

Academic Qualification: Bachelor degree in Procurement, Purchasing, Supply Chain Management, Logistics Business Administration or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

e) Human Resource & Administration Interns

Ref No. CAK/07.07/2020

Academic Qualification: Bachelor degree in Human Resource /Social Science/ Business Administration.

General Requirements for the Internship Program:

Beneficiaries of the Authority’s Young Professionals Program, Industrial Attachment and Apprenticeship will not be eligible;

Beneficiaries of the Internship Program from any other institution are not eligible;

The applicants must have graduated within the last one year;

Must be below 27 years of age.

Please Note:

a) Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

b) The Authority does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship Program

c) Incomplete applications will not be considered

d) Diversity balance considerations will be applied in the selection process

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the above requirements are advised to submit their applications to recruitment@cak.go.ke

OR log into the Authority’s Recruitment Portal https://jobs.cak.go.ke:802 to apply online.

The application shall include:

a) Application letter;

b) Detailed CV;

c) Copy of National Identification Card;

d) Certified copies of Academic and Professional certificates; and

e) Names and contacts (telephone and e-mail) of three (3) professional referees.

Applications close on 27th July, 2020 at 1700hrs.

Only applications with all the required attachments will be considered.

The Competition Authority of Kenya is “An ALL inclusive Employer”

Canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

