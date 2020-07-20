Monday, July 20, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta conferred the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel to 24 distinguished advocates in the country.

Among those conferred the prestigious rank on Monday include former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, former Justice Minister Martha Karua and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

“The Presidential prerogative to confer the rank and dignity Senior-counsel is set out under the Advocates Act. The rank of Senior Counsel is conferred in accordance with the recommendations of the Committee on Senior Counsel, to the Advocates of the High Court who have distinguished themselves by rendering exemplary service in the legal and public service arenas,” the notice from President Kenyatta read in part.





