Sunday, 19 July 2020 – A city doctor has caused a stir after he proposed to singer Akothee’s younger sister, Cebbie, and gifted her a new car after she accepted his marriage proposal.

The romantic doctor, who is identified as Mr Rusana, went down on his knees and proposed to Cebbie and when she said ‘Yes’, he gifted her a Brand New Volvo XC60, expensive colognes, a phone and a pair of designer sneakers.

Kenyans were surprised after seeing a man gifting a lady a new guzzler amid the coronavirus pandemic that has dented the pockets of so many people.

See photos.





