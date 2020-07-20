Monday, 20 July 2020 – As cases of coronavirus continue to surge, it’s now clear that hospitals are overwhelmed.

A lady has narrated how her 4 month old baby was left to die when she was rushed to hospital after developing breathing problems.

Apparently, most hospitals are not admitting patients with respiratory problems and since her baby was in critical condition that needed her to be admitted in the ICU, they went to different hospitals looking for space in the ICU but all the wards were full.

Unfortunately, the 4 month baby died as she waited to be attended to after her vital organs collapsed.

The unfortunate incident that exposes the sorry state of the health system in the country happened two weeks ago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST