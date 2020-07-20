Sunday, 19 July 2020 – A lady has sent messages to Edgar Obare and exposed Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, after he slid into her DM to flirt with her.

Screenshots shared on Edgar’s Instagram stories show the controversial politician flirting with the lady telling her how she is beautiful and when she declined his advances, he used vulgar language to demean her.

He told her to go to hell and asked her how many men she has slept with, an outdated insult that is used by foolish men when ladies turn down their advances.

Babu Owino is a very notorious womanizer and during the fateful day that he shot Dj Evolve at B-Club, he was partying with one of his sidechicks.

Despite being a serial womanizer, he is married to a very beautiful Kikuyu lady called Fridah and they have two kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST