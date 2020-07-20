Monday, July 20, 2020 – Flamboyant Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video of himself singing a romantic tune.

Joho, who is known for his killer fashion sense and lavish lifestyle, is also rated among the most handsome leaders in Kenya, making him the most sought after sponsor.

Matter of fact, it is every slay queen’s dream in Kenya and beyond borders to bed him.

The self-declared Sultan has left women soaking their pants wet after he posted a video belting out ‘Katerina’ by Rwandese singer, Bruce Melodie .

Maybe, this is how he swept Betty Kyallo off her feet when she was married to Dennis Okari.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST