Monday July 20, 2020 – Embattled Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee mandarins of attempting to bribe him to ditch Deputy President William Ruto ahead of 2022.

Speaking over the weekend, Ngunjiri revealed that Uhuru sent some of his mandarins to him with goodies in order to woo him, but he rejected their offer.

He said nothing and no one will make him leave Ruto’s side, not even the President, saying he will stick with Ruto to the end just as he promised.

“Some people reached out to me to reconcile me with Uhuru with goodies but they should know that I am not for sale.”

“I want to tell those offering me money and a bus to donate to a school that my stand will always be pushing the President to support Ruto in 2022 as he promised,” Ngunjiri stated.

This comes even as Ngunjiri is facing Jubilee’s disciplinary committee for disrespecting the President, something that could see him ejected from the Jubilee Party and in the process loose his Bahati seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST