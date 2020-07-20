Monday, July 20, 2020 – Kenya’s COVID-19 curve is not showing any signs of flattening after 418 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,771.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 2,474 samples.

At the same time, 4 more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 238.

“This figures should worry anyone… Some people do not believe the seriousness of this disease…. Let’s not behave like the doubting Thomas’s….We must adhere to the containment measures,” he said.

But on a positive note, the CAS announced that 494 patients had recovered from the disease, pushing the number of recoveries to 5,616.

In terms of gender, 263 of the new cases are males and 155 are females with the youngest being a one year old, while the oldest being 86 years old.

Nairobi and Mombasa Counties continue to record the highest number of new cases.

So far, Nairobi has recorded 7,744 cases followed by Mombasa with 1,835 while Kiambu with 769 was third.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru issued a notice on Monday for the fifth extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit following the surge of Covid-19 infections.

The President invited Governors to attend the meeting at State House, Nairobi, on Friday July 24th, 2020 to review the efficacy of containment measures in place and review the impact of phased easing of the restrictions that were in place.

