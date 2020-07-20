Monday, July 20, 2020 – The Karen Hospital has responded to claims by the window of veteran actor, Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula, that thefacility’s negligence may have led to her husband’s death.

While speaking at her husband’s funeral on Monday morning, Beatrice Andega told mourners that hospital staff dragged their feet in attending to her husband when she took him for treatment on Saturday, the fateful day.

“They didn’t consider his condition an emergency and he died while we were at the waiting bay,” she said.

“When he went to hospital, he requested for three tests of malaria, pneumonia and Covid-19 but the hospital concentrated only on Covid and ignored the rest,” Ms Andega added.

The prestigious facility has issued a statement that neither confirms nor denies the serious allegations.

In the statement, the hospital only bashed the media for highlighting Papa Shirandula’s widow’s claims.

See the statement below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.