Monday July 20, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that State House is the new breeding ground for coronavirus.

He believes that President Uhuru Kenyatta should be in self-quarantine if he cares about his health.

Three weeks ago, 12 State House staffers tested positive for the deadly virus and according to Miguna the numbers have risen since.

Now, over 50 State House workers are coronavirus positive.

“The Chief drunkard, drug addict and hooligan himself, Despot Uhuru Kenyatta, and his family members, have never been quarantined even though reports are circulating that more than 50 staff members of State House have been infected by COVID-19,” Miguna said with his rebellious gusto.

However, State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, has said the first family is ok and free of COVID 19 and doesn’t need to be quarantined.

“State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the First Family are safe and free from COVID-19,” she said in a statement to newsrooms.

