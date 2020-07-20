Monday July 20, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession is slowly taking shape with Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, his ICT and Transport counterparts, Joe Mucheru and James Macharia, holding a secret meeting yesterday to discuss who will take over from the President as the Mt. Kenya kingpin.

The closed door meeting was hosted at Embu Senator, Njeru Ndwiga’s home in Rwika, Mbeere South, and was regarded as top secret.

The meeting marked the continuation of the search for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor as the Mount Kenya region kingpin.

Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, was also present at the meeting alongside Embu Governor Martin Wambora, his Meru counterpart Kiraitu Murungi and Nyeri’s Mutahi Kahiga.

No Member of Parliament (MP) or Member of the County Assembly (MCA) from the region was reported to have attended the meeting.

Mount Kenya politics in the context of the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the handshake are said to have featured heavily in the meeting.

Mutahi Kagwe and his team from the Ministry of Health failed to read the daily Covid-19 update on Sunday due to the meeting, raising more questions than answers.

A similar meeting was also held on Wednesday, July 8th at a Nairobi hotel and was led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Also present in the four-hour meeting was Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) , Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Amos Kimunya (National Assembly Majority Leader), Peter Kenneth (former Gatanga MP), Senator Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga) and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki.

