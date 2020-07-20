Monday, July 20, 2020 – Popular plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, who is known for her eye-popping boobs, has revealed plans to make them bigger.

The super-endowed lass made this known during an interview as she spoke about embracing her body.

She said: “I have embraced my body; especially my boobs, but I don’t see it as my unique selling point. I just feel like my boobs are a part of my body and I can’t cut them off.”

“Basically for me, my lips and face are my selling points, especially my lips. I don’t have any regret about my body. People can think of anything. For now, I have not had any breast enhancement surgery.”

“But in future, yes, I may have it because I love big boobs. I want bigger boobs. I love my body. I tell people to embrace themselves and be comfortable in their skin.”

Check out her photos below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.