Monday July 20, 2020 – A section of Mt Kenya politicians and religious leaders are burning the midnight oil trying to come up with the right individual to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

According to impeccable sources, leaders from Mt Kenya region have been meeting at Safari Park, Nairobi, trying to come up with the best candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin.

Sources said the leaders have already agreed to endorse former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth.

When President Kenyatta last visited Mr Kenneth’s Gatanga backyard a year ago, he was asked by his handshake-partner, Raila Odinga, to give him a Government job.

Among those who support Peter Kenneth are Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kangata, Gatanga MP, Joseph Nduati and Kiambu, Woman Rep, Gathoni wa Muchomba, who say they will start campaigning to propel Mr Kenneth to the pedestal.

They added that he is fit to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST