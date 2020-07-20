Sunday, 19 July 2020 – Popular actor Charles Bukeko, who is popularly known as Papa Shirandula, did not get a chance to receive treatment at the Karen Hospital on the day he died.

Fred Mukoyani, Shirandula’s brother-in-law, revealed that the celebrated actor had breathing problems before he died.

According to Fred, Shirandula started feeling unwell on Sunday, July 12th, after coming home from a work related trip.

He underwent a medical check-up the following day on Monday, July 13, and got discharged.

5 days later on Saturday morning July 18th, his wife raised concern over his poor health after he failed to sleep the previous night.

She drove him to Karen Hospital when the condition worsened but he never got a chance to meet the doctors and get treated.

According to his brother in law, he died while in the car at the hospital’s parking lot.

“He was checked on Monday and told to go back home.”

“So on Saturday morning, the wife communicated to us he was not feeling well.”

“The previous night, he didn’t sleep.”

“So, she decided to come with him to the hospital just for a follow-up.”

“When he arrived at the emergency, he passed on in the car before he was even taken in,” Mukoyani said.

The legendary actor is said to have succumbed to Covid 19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST