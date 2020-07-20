Monday, July 20, 2020 – Actress turned radio presenter, Jacqueline Nyamide alias Wilbroda, recounted her last moments with legendary actor and comedian, Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula.

Papa Shirandula succumbed to Civid-19 on Saturday July 18th at the Karen Hospital where he was rushed after developing breathing problems but died in the car at the hospital’s parking lot.

Addressing mourners at the late actor’s burial on Monday morning, Wilbroda, who played Shirandula’s wife in the popular Citizen TV show with the same name, said ‘she isyet to come to terms with the loss of her co-star.’

“In just the last week, I met him as I was going to work.”

“And we would often meet this way, he would be in his car, me in mine and we would stop and have a chat.”

“And we would talk until I would have to cut it short and tell him ‘Papa, I’ll be late for work’.

“Even at the last minute Papa was very happy, full of so much joy!”

“He had such high hopes and we were still working together down to his last breathe.”

“I’ve been replaying the last conversation I had with Papa, even the meals we shared and even the fact that particularly this last month alone we did so much work together we worked on so many projects that in my thinking, I believe that God knew this was coming and Papa was simply telling us goodbye because we had even gotten so much closer during this time,” Ms. Nyaminde recounted.

Having worked together for over a decade, Wilbroda revealed that her relationship with the deceased had been more than just work colleagues and assured his family that they are in her thoughts and prayers.

“I am still in shock, I have really thought about him since I heard the news of his passing… I know it will take me some time to finally accept that Papa has left us, it is so painful!”

“And Mama (Mrs Bukeko) let me assure you that I have not stopped thinking of you and your children.”

“Your children and mine are friends, sorry for your loss…I can’t even put in words how difficult this time is for all of us,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.