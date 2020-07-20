Monday, 20 July 2020 – Deceased actor, Charles Bukeko, who is popularly known as Papa Shirandula, was finally laid to rest at his home village in Busia County.

Although he was one of the greatest actors in Kenya, his burial was attended by around 100 people, who eulogized him as a saved Christian, loving husband and a great supporter of local talent.

Papa Shirandula’s wife, Beatrice, blamed Karen Hospital for failing to save her husband, who died at the hospital’s parking lot as he waited to be attended to.

Some people thought that Wilbroda was Papa Shirandula’s real wife because of their good chemistry on TV but we now have the chance to see the deceased actor’s real wife, Beatrice.

Shirandula has left behind 3 kids.

Here are photos of his wife.











The Kenyan DAILY POST