Finance Manager

Positions (1)

Deadline 2020-07-25

Purpose: The finance manager is accountable for the administrative, financial, and risk management operations of the company and other development and monitoring of control systems designed to prevent company assets and report accurate financial results.He/she oversees all financial aspects of company strategy and is responsible for the flow of financial information to the management, and, where necessary, external parties such as investors or financial institution.

Responsibilities

Prepares management accounts, with the assistance of the Management Accountant, and seek to implement best practice approach for financial accounting controls.

Coordinates the preparation of detailed annual budget and forecasts process.

External and internal financial reporting.

Review company bottlenecks and recommend changes to improve the overall level of company throughput.

Compile key business metrics and report on them to management.

Provide full financial visibility of the business by preparing accurate weekly, monthly or periodic dashboards and financial analysis.

Facilitate a seamless supplies flow by ensuring timely supplier payment and ensure that sufficient funds are available to meet ongoing operational and capital investment requirements.

Ensure stable cash flows by preparation of weekly, monthly & yearly cash outflow plans.

Maintain banking relationships.

Determine optimal gearing levels to minimize borrowing costs.

Ensure complete, correct recognition and realization of revenues on a daily basis .

Ensure all receivable debts are collected timely.

Reconcile and report on all customer deposits, rewards & refundable monthly.

Managing company policies regarding capital requirements, debt and taxation.

Negotiate terms of agreements, draft contracts and obtain permits and licenses.

Overall control of all financial transactions and accountancy matters.

Ensure appropriate financial policies are implemented, documented and become part of the core work of the finance department.

Formulate/review policies, SOPs and procedures.

Financial Policies & Procedures.

Coordinates with Internal Auditor on matters of Risk Management.

Ensures statutory compliance

PERSON SPECIFICATIONS

Qualifications

Degree in Accounts, Economics and Finance

A Master in finance related field would be added advantage

CPA (K), ACCA or related qualifications.

Experience

8 years’ experience two should be in the same capacity

Skills

Ability to plan and see the “big picture”

Strategic orientation, problem Solving &

Excellent time management

People Management

Communication skills

Report writing, presentation Skills

Analytical skills, detail oriented

