Monday, July 20, 2020 – Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has launched a scathing attack at a section of Kenyans who still believe that Covid-19 is not real.

Taking to Instagram, the curvy lass warned those who are still going about their lives like it is business as usual that they are flirting with death.

She went on to tell these reckless Kenyans not to say they died of malaria when covid-19 comes knocking.

She wrote:

“May anyone claiming there’s no corona and that govt is paying people to lie… catch it!

“The day you, your friends, or family get corona is when u will realize this shit ain’t a damn joke! Keep screaming “corona is a scam” people ain’t taking it serious until it hits someone they know.

“And corona has a way of teaching doubters a lesson. So… continue!!!

“The day it kills you we will just say its malaria,”

Vera’s post comes days after she was criticized for blatantly defying curfew orders to attend a private party in the company of her friends and bragged about it on social media.

“Warming up before going out to the actual Party. It’s a Friday Night … going out for a lil party. When you drive out whenever… lock down for who…damn no cars on the road. Nairobi is dry baby girl …but we are out,”

