Sunday, 19 July 2020 – DCI detectives are looking for an armed thug who robbed shoppers at a supermarket al0ng Ngong Road.

The ruthtless man, who was armed with a pistol, waylaid shoppers and threatened to shoot anyone who attempted to resist, before making away with items of uknown value.

His face was clearly caught on CCTV.

Do you know this rat?

